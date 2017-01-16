The rain on Tuesday, January 17, will be heaviest in the regions of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula, as well as the province of Bohol

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the country which are already reeling from torrential rain, like Cagayan de Oro, should brace for more downpours on Tuesday, January 17.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the low pressure area (LPA) it is monitoring is now 70 kilometers east northeast of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The tail-end of a cold front also continues to affect the Visayas.

Because of these two weather systems, expect more moderate to heavy rain in the regions of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula, as well as the province of Bohol. Those areas should watch out for floods and landslides.

Cagayan de Oro, which is in Northern Mindanao, has already been placed under a state of calamity. Some parts of the city are in neck-deep water since it's been raining nonstop there since Monday afternoon, January 16. Rescue operations have been ongoing. (READ: #ReliefPH: Good samaritans open doors, brave floods to help stranded Cagayan de Oro residents)

Classes and work have also been suspended for Tuesday in some areas.

The rest of the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao are experiencing light to moderate rain.

There will also be light rain in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, and Bicol, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

There will only be isolated rainshowers in the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon, the Visayas, and Caraga will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com