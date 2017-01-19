The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms on Friday, January 20, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, January 19, PAGASA warned the regions of Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Davao, and Northern Mindanao against flashfloods and landslides that may be triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Palawan, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over the entire archipelago, causing moderate to rough seas. – Rappler.com