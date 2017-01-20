The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Visayas, Mindanao, and parts of Luzon will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, January 21, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, January 20, PAGASA said these skies will affect Visayas, Mindanao, the Bicol Region, and the province of Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over the entire archipelago, causing moderate to rough seas. – Rappler.com