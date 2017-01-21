Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies and experience light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, January 22, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Saturday, January 21, PAGASA said the light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms will affect Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao.

Cloudy skies with light rain will prevail over Cagayan Valley and Bicol Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rain while the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over the entire archipelago with moderate to rough seas.– Rappler.com