What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – It will be rainy in parts of the country on Monday, January 23, with the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern part of Southern Luzon, plus the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, January 22, state weather bureau PAGASA said light to moderate rain is expected in the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

There will also be light rain in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will just have isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters across the country will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com