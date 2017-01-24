The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and the Visayas, while the tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern part of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – It will be rainy in parts of the country on Wednesday, January 25, with the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and the Visayas, plus the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern part of Mindanao.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, January 24, state weather bureau PAGASA said light to moderate rain is expected in Mindanao.

There will also be light rain in the entire Luzon and Eastern Visayas, except for the provinces of Aurora and Quezon which will have moderate to heavy rain.

The rest of the Visayas will just have isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters across the country will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com