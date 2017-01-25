State weather bureau PAGASA says the northeast monsoon is affecting the entire country

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon will bring more rain to the country on Thursday, January 26.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Wednesday, January 25, state weather bureau PAGASA said light rain is expected in the whole Luzon, except for the province of Aurora, where there'll be moderate rain.

There will also be light rain in the regions of Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao, and Caraga.

The rest of the country will just have isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters across the country will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com