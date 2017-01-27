A northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas, while the trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains on Saturday, January 28, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, January 27, PAGASA said these rains, which may trigger flashfloods and landslides, will affect Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen.

Eastern Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will also have cloudy skies, but with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms, while Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over the entire archipelago, causing moderate to rough seas. – Rappler.com