MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – A low pressure area (LPA) is affecting many parts of southern Philippines on Saturday, January 28, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its afternoon advisory, PAGASA said that the LPA was spotted at 115 kms southeast of General Santos City at 4 pm. A tail-end of a cold front is also affecting Visayas and Mindanao. (READ: Red alert: Cagayan de Oro orders evacuation in flood-prone areas)

The bureau in separate advisories raised heavy rainfall warnings in the following areas as of 1 am Sunday:

Yellow warning - Flooding is possible. Flooding in low-lying areas specially along river channels.

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Islands

Surigao del Norte

Camiguin

Many areas in northern and eastern Mindanao were placed under the red warning at 4 pm. (READ: How to use PAGASA’s color-coded rainfall advisory)

Sunday forecast

Also in its afternoon advisory Saturday, PAGASA said that cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected over the regions of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula as well as the provinces of Bohol and Lanao del Sur in the next 24 hours.

The rain may trigger flashfloods and landslides, it added.

Over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, it will be cloudy with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, skies will be cloudy with light rain over the Cagayan Valley region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

In Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains will prevail.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will blow over the entire archipelago, with moderate to rough seas. – Rappler.com