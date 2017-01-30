Both the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front will bring moderate to heavy rain to Palawan, Cagayan, and Isabela

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) off Palawan.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Monday, January 30, PAGASA said the LPA is already 290 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Both the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front will bring moderate to heavy rain to Palawan, Cagayan, and Isabela. These provinces should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters across the country will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com