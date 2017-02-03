Pagasa says cloudy skies with light to moderate rains are expected over Mindanao, the Bicol, Eastern and Central Visayas regions, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon. Moderate to heavy rain is expected within the 300 km diameter of the tropical depression, however.

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau Pagasa said on Friday afternoon, February 3, that the low pressure area east of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression. Tropical Depression Bising was estimated to be some 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The tropical depression is said to have maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h. Bising is currently forecast to move west-northwest at a rate of 13 km/h.

Pagasa added the estimated rainfall amount is set to be anywhere from moderate to occasionally heavy within the 300 km diameter of the tropical depression.

A northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

Pagasa's forecast notes cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms in the following areas:

Mindanao

Bicol, Eastern and Central Visayas regions

Quezon province, Aurora province

Cloudy skies with light rains are expected to prevail over the Cagayan Valley Region, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains is set to prevail over Metro Manila, the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, along with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over the rest of the country.

Pagasa also warned of moderate to rough coastal waters over Luzon and Visayas, and slight to moderate seas elsewhere.

Another weather bulletin in set to be issued at 11:00 pm today. – Rappler.com