MANILA, Philippines – Visayas, Mindanao, and parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, February 5, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Saturday, February 4, PAGASA said these rains will affect Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

As of 4 pm Saturday, Tropical Depression Bising was located at 450 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Bising is moving northwest at 11 km/h. A northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast. – Rappler.com