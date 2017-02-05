Tropical Depression Bising is 385 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, but it will not hit land

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA continues to monitor Tropical Depression Bising, which is off Mindanao but won't make landfall in the country.

In its bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, February 5, PAGASA said Bising is 385 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving north northeast or away from the Philippines at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Bising has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. It isn't expected to intensify further into a tropical storm, and could even weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) before it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, February 9.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, continues to affect Northern Luzon.

On Monday, February 6, light to moderate rain is expected in the regions of Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

There will also be light rain in Cagayan, Batanes, Metro Manila, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon, the Visayas, and the eastern part of Mindanao will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com