MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Bising weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Monday afternoon, February 6, without making landfall in the country.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 690 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon, farther away from the Philippines.

The northeast monsoon, however, is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

On Tuesday, February 7, light to moderate rain is expected in Eastern Visayas, while there will be light rain in Luzon.

The rest of the country will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon, the Visayas, and the eastern part of Mindanao will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com