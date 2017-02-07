The northeast monsoon continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, says state weather bureau PAGASA

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – There will be light rain across Luzon on Wednesday, February 8, still due to the northeast monsoon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, February 7, state weather bureau PAGASA said the northeast monsoon continues to affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

While Luzon will have light rain on Wednesday, the rest of the country can expect just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) which used to be Tropical Depression Bising is already 525 kilometers east of Borongan, Eastern Samar. It is not directly affecting the country.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and Eastern Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com