MANILA, Philippines – Light rain will persist across Luzon on Thursday, February 9, still due to the northeast monsoon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Wednesday, February 8, state weather bureau PAGASA said the northeast monsoon continues to affect Luzon.

In particular, the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Bicol, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, will most feel the effects of the northeast monsoon.

While Luzon will have light rain on Thursday, the rest of the country can expect just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA continues to monitor is already 555 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is not directly affecting the country.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and Eastern Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com