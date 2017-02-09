There'll be rain due to the northeast monsoon in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Light rain will continue to affect parts of Luzon on Friday, February 10.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Thursday, February 9, state weather bureau PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is being felt in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

In particular, the regions of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila will have light rain.

The rest of the country can expect just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA continues to monitor is already 795 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is not directly affecting the country.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and Eastern Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com