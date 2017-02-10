The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Eastern Visayas

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of Mindanao will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, February 11, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, February 10, PAGASA said these skies will affect Caraga, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Compostela Valley.

The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

Cloudy skies with light rains are expected over Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains, while the rest of Mindanao will be partly cloudy to cloudy but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, and Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast to north. – Rappler.com