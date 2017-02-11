Light rain is expected over the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light rains on Sunday, February 12, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, February 11, PAGASA said light rain is expected over the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao.

The provinces of Quezon, Rizal, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Compostela Valley will also experience light rains.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will also prevail over Luzon, Visayas, and Eastern Mindanao. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Winds over the rest of the country will be light to moderate, coming from the Northeast to North with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com