MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday, February 15, warned residents of the Caraga and Davao regions to be on alert.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Wednesday, PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to the two regions.

The rain could trigger flash floods and landslides, according to the state weather bureau.

Areas in Caraga include Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Areas in Davao, meanwhile, include Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, and Compostela Valley.

PAGASA also said Eastern Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate rain on Wednesday. – Rappler.com