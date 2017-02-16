The regions of Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen, as well as the provinces of Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon, should be on alert

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA warned parts of Mindanao to brace for more rain on Thursday, February 16.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front is still expected to bring moderate to heavy rain.

The rain could trigger flash floods and landslides, according to the state weather bureau.

In particular, the regions of Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen, as well as the provinces of Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon, should be on alert.

PAGASA also said Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas plus the rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate rain on Thursday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, February 16) – Rappler.com