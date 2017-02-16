The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms on Friday, February 17, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, February 16, PAGASA said these skies will affect Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Eastern Visayas.

The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Central Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, while Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Western Visayas, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over the entire archipelago, causing moderate to rough seas. – Rappler.com