Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, February 18, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, February 17, PAGASA said these skies will affect Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao, Aurora and Quezon.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the east to northeast over Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast. – Rappler.com