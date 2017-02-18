The regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao, the rest of Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains will prevail over parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday, February 19, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, February 11, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte will also experience cloudy skies with light rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains is expected over Metro Manila, the regions of Cordillera, Central Luzon and the rest of Ilocos.

Meanwhile, cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the East to Northeast will also prevail over Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Winds over the rest of the country will be light to moderate, coming from the Northeast with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com