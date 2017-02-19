State weather bureau PAGASA advises the two provinces to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front will bring rain to the eastern part of Central Luzon on Monday, February 20, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, February 19, state weather bureau PAGASA said Aurora and Quezon should watch out for moderate to heavy rain. Flash floods and landslides are possible in these two provinces.

There will also be light to moderate rain in the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao.

Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and the rest of Central Luzon will have light rain.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, can expect just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and eastern parts of the Visayas and Mindanao will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com