MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, February 24, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, February 23, PAGASA said these skies will affect Caraga, Davao, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the east to southeast over Northern Luzon, and from the east to northeast over the rest of the country, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com