MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, February 25, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Friday, February 24, PAGASA said these skies will affect Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also be partly cloudy to cloudy but with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Northern Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to northeast. – Rappler.com