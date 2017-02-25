Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced in parts of the country on Sunday, February 26, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, February 25, PAGASA said these skies will be experienced over the regions of CARAGA and Davao.

Cloudy skies with light rain are expeced over the Cagayan Valley region, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the Bicol region, Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also be partly cloudy to cloudy but with isolated light rain.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate, as light to moderate winds blow from the east to northeast. – Rappler.com