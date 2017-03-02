A northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, March 3, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Thursday, March 2, PAGASA said these skies will affect Caraga, Davao, and Northern Mindanao.

Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Aurora will also have cloudy skies but with light rains.

A northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast. – Rappler.com