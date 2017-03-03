A northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Davao and Caraga will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, March 4, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Friday, March 3, PAGASA said cloudy skies will also affect Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Aurora, but with light rains.

Ilocos and the rest of Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also be partly cloudy to cloudy, but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast. – Rappler.com