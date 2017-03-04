Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain will be experienced over Metro Manila

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with light rain on Sunday, March 5, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, March 4, PAGASA said these skies will affect Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Aurora.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast and will prevail over Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the northeast with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com