MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring light to moderate rain to Mindanao on Monday, March 6.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, March 5, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is 400 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

There will also be light rain in Luzon, still due to the northeast monsoon.

The Visayas, meanwhile, can expect just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com