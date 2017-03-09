The tail-end of a cold front will bring moderate to heavy rain to Mindanao on Thursday, March 9

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday, March 9, warned residents of Mindanao to be on alert.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to provinces in the southern Philippines.

The rain could trigger flash floods and landslides, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA also said the Visayas and the province of Palawan will have light to moderate rain on Thursday. – Rappler.com