MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front will trigger more rain in Mindanao on Friday, March 10, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Thursday, March 9, state weather bureau PAGASA said Mindanao should watch out for moderate to heavy rain. Residents there must be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

On Thursday, flooding already hit some barangays in Basilan.

Heavy rain due to the tail-end of a cold front triggers floods in some barangays in Basilan on Thursday, March 9. Photos by Richard Falcatan pic.twitter.com/6DUGaQ3nHb — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 9, 2017

There will also be light to moderate rain in the Visayas and the province of Palawan, while the regions of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera will have light rain.

The rest of the country can expect just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon, the Visayas, and Eastern Mindanao will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com