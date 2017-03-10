The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Eastern Visayas, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The region of Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, March 11, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Friday, March 10, PAGASA said Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Eastern Visayas, while a northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also be partly cloudy to cloudy, but with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the east to southeast over Northern Luzon, and from the northeast over the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and eastern Mindanao, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast. – Rappler.com