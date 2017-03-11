The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Visayas and the Bicol Region, while the northeast monsoon is affecting northern and central Luzon

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Eastern Visayas and Sorsogon province will have cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, March 12, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The rain in these areas may trigger flashfloods and landslides, added PAGASA.

The bureau said the tail-end of a cold front is affecting Visayas and the Bicol Region, while the northeast monsoon is affecting northern and central Luzon.

In its 5 pm weather forecast on Saturday, March 11, PAGASA said it will also be cloudy with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms over the regions of Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over the rest of Mindanao.

Over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail, with isolated light rain.

Winds blowing from the east to southeast will be moderate to strong over northern Luzon, while it will blow from the northeast over the rest of Luzon and Visayas. Along these areas, the seas will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, light to moderate winds will come from the northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters. – Rappler.com