What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front will bring rain to Bicol and the Visayas on Monday, March 13, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, March 12, state weather bureau PAGASA said light to moderate rain is expected in Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

There will also be light rain in the rest of Luzon, while the rest of the Visayas as well as Mindanao will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com