What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front will bring rain to Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Thursday, March 16, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Wednesday, March 15, state weather bureau PAGASA said light to moderate rain is expected in Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

There will also be light rain in Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley.

The rest of the country will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com