MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday, March 17, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Thursday, March 16, PAGASA said these skies will bring isolated light rains over the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

A northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also be partly cloudy to cloudy, but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Northern Luzon, the eastern section of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast. – Rappler.com