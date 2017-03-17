A northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains on Saturday, March 18, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Friday, March 17, PAGASA said the rest of the country will also be partly cloudy to cloudy, but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Northern Luzon, the eastern section of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast. – Rappler.com