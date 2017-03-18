Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain will also prevail over Metro Manila

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the CARAGA and Davao region on Sunday, March 19, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, March 18, the weather agency said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain will prevail over Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over the rest of the country.

The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast to east will prevail over Northern Luzon and coming from the northeast over the rest of Luzon and Eastern Visayas, causing moderate to rough waters.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the northeast with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com