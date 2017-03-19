Residents of those regions should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) in Mindanao.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, March 19, PAGASA said the LPA is 440 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

This LPA will bring moderate to heavy rain to Davao and Caraga on Monday, March 20. Residents of those regions should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

There will also be light to moderate rain in Eastern Visayas.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, continues to affect Northern Luzon. Light rain is expected in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera.

The rest of the country will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com