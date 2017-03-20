The low pressure area is 30 kilometers southwest of Catbalogan, Samar as of Monday afternoon, March 20

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the low pressure area (LPA) in the country would bring more heavy rain on Tuesday, March 21.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, March 20, PAGASA said the LPA is already 30 kilometers southwest of Catbalogan, Samar.

This LPA will bring moderate to heavy rain to Eastern Visayas on Tuesday. Residents of that region should be on alert for possible flashfloods and landslides.

The easterlies, meanwhile, are affecting the eastern parts of Luzon and the Visayas. Light to moderate rain is expected in the rest of the Visayas as well as in Bicol.

The rest of the country will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com