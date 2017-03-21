State weather bureau PAGASA warns the low pressure area could trigger flash floods and landslides on Tuesday, March 21

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by state weather bureau PAGASA is already in the vicinity of Aroroy, Masbate.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, March 21, PAGASA said the LPA is bringing moderate to heavy rain to Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, and southern Quezon.

Residents in those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides until Tuesday night.

The rest of Calabarzon and the rest of Bicol will also have light to moderate rain.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Southern Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com