State weather bureau PAGASA warns flash floods and landslides are possible in the two provinces

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies will continue to bring rain to parts of the country on Wednesday, March 22.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, March 21, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 55 kilometers southwest of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It is expected to trigger moderate to heavy rain in Quezon and Marinduque. Residents in those provinces should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of Calabarzon as well as Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Camarines Norte will also have light to moderate rain.

The easterlies, meanwhile, are affecting Mindanao and the eastern part of the Visayas. There will be isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in these areas.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com