What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) affecting Luzon already dissipated on Wednesday, March 22.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the country will have generally good weather on Thursday, March 23.

Only the region of Cagayan Valley will have light to moderate rain, due to the easterlies.

The rest of the Philippines will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that coastal waters in extreme Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com