What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – The whole country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday, March 24, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Thursday, March 23, PAGASA said these skies will bring isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country in the next 24 hours.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to southeast over Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, and from the east to northeast over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com