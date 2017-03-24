A northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country

MANILA, Philippines – Batanes and the Calayan Group of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains on Saturday, March 25, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Friday, March 24, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from the northeast to east over Northern Luzon, causing moderate to occasionally rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to northeast. – Rappler.com