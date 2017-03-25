A northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Batanes and Calayan Group of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain on Sunday, March 26, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, March 25, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

A northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds blowing from the northeast to east will prevail over Northern Luzon and its coastal waters will be moderate to occasionally rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the east to northeast with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com