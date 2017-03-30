Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, March 31, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Thursday, March 30, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast to east over the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east. – Rappler.com